Mets stay silent on new manager Carlos Beltrán's future.
by: AP — Fox Sports 3m
Lots of @mets issues. Beltran. If he steps down or gets fired who do the replace him with. Mets Fan Fest should be a lot of fun with that Beltran panel if he doesn’t go anywhere. The fanfest itself has no buzz about it. Absolutely nothing. And that was before this Beltran stuff.Blogger / Podcaster
"The Mets have been hard at work trying to figure out what to do in this situation...I would expect resolution over the next 24 hours" The latest on Carlos Beltran's status from @martinonyc:TV / Radio Network
If I am sitting in met boardroom my question is a simple one. If we thought he was man for the job didn't we think he could handle tough situations? Now this is a tough one no.doubt but either we believe he can handle it or we don't. And if we don't why did we hire him?Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets basically have to decide whether Beltran can be trusted as the spokesperson for the franchise and counted on to enforce a culture of accountability in the clubhouse.@TimBritton Do you know what’s more likely at this point?Beat Writer / Columnist
There are differing opinions in met organization on Beltran My opinion I'd keep him but I totally understand opposite viewpoint. To me not an easy decision and honestly I'd wait a few days no need to rush into a decision here.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TwinkleMets: Fair, I’ll amend it. I am practically in tears about Carlos Beltran and it’s **** 2020. https://t.co/3qFJOfE3qVBlogger / Podcaster
