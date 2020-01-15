Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
50057422_thumbnail

Sources: Mets Expected To Address Beltran Situation Soon

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

The Mets have a decision to make regarding their new manager, Carlos Beltran.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    keith blacknick @Mediagoon 2m
    Lots of @mets issues. Beltran. If he steps down or gets fired who do the replace him with. Mets Fan Fest should be a lot of fun with that Beltran panel if he doesn’t go anywhere. The fanfest itself has no buzz about it. Absolutely nothing. And that was before this Beltran stuff.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    "The Mets have been hard at work trying to figure out what to do in this situation...I would expect resolution over the next 24 hours" The latest on Carlos Beltran's status from @martinonyc:
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 3m
    If I am sitting in met boardroom my question is a simple one. If we thought he was man for the job didn't we think he could handle tough situations? Now this is a tough one no.doubt but either we believe he can handle it or we don't. And if we don't why did we hire him?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 6m
    The Mets basically have to decide whether Beltran can be trusted as the spokesperson for the franchise and counted on to enforce a culture of accountability in the clubhouse.
    Ryan Pladino
    @TimBritton Do you know what’s more likely at this point?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 7m
    There are differing opinions in met organization on Beltran My opinion I'd keep him but I totally understand opposite viewpoint. To me not an easy decision and honestly I'd wait a few days no need to rush into a decision here.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 11m
    RT @TwinkleMets: Fair, I’ll amend it. I am practically in tears about Carlos Beltran and it’s **** 2020. https://t.co/3qFJOfE3qV
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets