New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Won’t Announce Carlos Beltran Decision on Wednesday
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the New York Mets won't address the job status of Carlos Beltran on Wednesday night. Puma adds that there was an indication that the team would address
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Carlos Beltran's future with #Mets remains up in the air amid sign-stealing scandal | @eboland11 https://t.co/n9bFO0krgr https://t.co/KHKKAcO3VhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@B15Ivan wydBlogger / Podcaster
-
If Matt Harvey had done this….Noah Syndergaard keeps working out! https://t.co/yIO64riYygBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s right ICE...man. I AM DANGEROUS. #wheredhego #wheredWHOgoProspect
-
Seton Hall took down No. 5 Butler https://t.co/1snGz4pRB9Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a good point, but he will get peppered with these questions tomorrow in Florida, which is neither the place or the time considering he’s there to honor a Mets legend.I’m surprised that the Mets haven’t yet addressed Carlos Beltrán’s standing. Main reason: Jeff Wilpon is speaking at a press conference tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in Port St. Lucie to announce a street name change.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets