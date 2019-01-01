New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Mets considering whether to keep Carlos Beltran amid sign-stealing scandal
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 56s
The Mets are considering the future of their new manager Carlos Beltran, who was identified as a key figure in the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal.
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Carlos Beltran's future with #Mets remains up in the air amid sign-stealing scandal | @eboland11 https://t.co/n9bFO0krgr https://t.co/KHKKAcO3VhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@B15Ivan wydBlogger / Podcaster
-
If Matt Harvey had done this….Noah Syndergaard keeps working out! https://t.co/yIO64riYygBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s right ICE...man. I AM DANGEROUS. #wheredhego #wheredWHOgoProspect
-
Seton Hall took down No. 5 Butler https://t.co/1snGz4pRB9Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a good point, but he will get peppered with these questions tomorrow in Florida, which is neither the place or the time considering he’s there to honor a Mets legend.I’m surprised that the Mets haven’t yet addressed Carlos Beltrán’s standing. Main reason: Jeff Wilpon is speaking at a press conference tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in Port St. Lucie to announce a street name change.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets