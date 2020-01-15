This is a good point, but he will get peppered with these questions tomorrow in Florida, which is neither the place or the time considering he’s there to honor a Mets legend.

Justin Toscano I’m surprised that the Mets haven’t yet addressed Carlos Beltrán’s standing. Main reason: Jeff Wilpon is speaking at a press conference tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in Port St. Lucie to announce a street name change.