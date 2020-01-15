New York Mets
Will Beltran-gate overshadow Mike Piazza’s big day on Thursday?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
The Mets will be renaming the address of Port St Lucie Corporate stadium on Thursday to something something honoring Mike Piazza. Jeff Wilpon is scheduled to be at this event. So the Mets are gonna have to deal with this one way or another, even if...
