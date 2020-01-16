Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
Mets fans want Carlos Beltran to stay and probably don’t care about sign-stealing

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

We should learn the fate of Carlos Beltran soon and if New York Mets have anything to say about it, he should keep his job. While members of the media grab...

    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 18m
    The two toughest questions the #Mets have to answer: 1) Did you know about Carlos Beltran's involvement before hiring him? If they did, 2a) Why did you still hire him? If they didn't, 2b) Why are you still keeping him? - if they do decide to. #LGM #LFGM
    metspolice.com @metspolice 19m
    Caro’s Beltran managing the Mets is basically Will Ferrell’s tenure as the boss on The Office.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 20m
    He doesn’t. But you water the fire down by owning a mistake or a misdeed. That’s the road to redemption, credibility, and respect. And he can do that starting right now.
    @michaelgbaron The question is how does he get around the question “did you cheat?” “What role did you play?”
    Joe Buono @JBuono611 25m
    RT @StevePhillipsGM: For those who think the #Mets should fire Beltran: How can they justify firing him for something he did three years ago when a member of another organization and the Commissioner didn’t deem him worthy of penalties? He is different than Hinch, Luhnow and Cora.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 26m
    Yes. That’s what I think needs to happen, and arguably should’ve happened, assuming they are retaining Beltrán.
    Duane Edwards
    @michaelgbaron Here’s how they nip it in the bud. Have a press conference keeping Beltran as the mgr, answer all questions that need to be answered and then say it’s over after this. We won’t address it again ever. If reporters continue to ask questions about it, shut it down. Period it’s over
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 27m
    RT @GusTheDonutMan: @RisingAppleBlog
