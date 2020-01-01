New York Mets
WFAN’s Mike Francesa says Mets should ignore ‘hysterical cries’ to fire Carlos Beltran - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran has been implicated in the Houston Astros' illegal sign-stealing investigation by MLB. Beltran played for the Astros in 2017 when they won the World Series.
Tweets
The two toughest questions the #Mets have to answer: 1) Did you know about Carlos Beltran's involvement before hiring him? If they did, 2a) Why did you still hire him? If they didn't, 2b) Why are you still keeping him? - if they do decide to. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Caro’s Beltran managing the Mets is basically Will Ferrell’s tenure as the boss on The Office.Blogger / Podcaster
He doesn’t. But you water the fire down by owning a mistake or a misdeed. That’s the road to redemption, credibility, and respect. And he can do that starting right now.@michaelgbaron The question is how does he get around the question “did you cheat?” “What role did you play?”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @StevePhillipsGM: For those who think the #Mets should fire Beltran: How can they justify firing him for something he did three years ago when a member of another organization and the Commissioner didn’t deem him worthy of penalties? He is different than Hinch, Luhnow and Cora.Beat Writer / Columnist
Yes. That’s what I think needs to happen, and arguably should’ve happened, assuming they are retaining Beltrán.@michaelgbaron Here’s how they nip it in the bud. Have a press conference keeping Beltran as the mgr, answer all questions that need to be answered and then say it’s over after this. We won’t address it again ever. If reporters continue to ask questions about it, shut it down. Period it’s overBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
