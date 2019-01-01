Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
47894134_thumbnail

As Mets ponder Carlos Beltran's fate, Astros have interviewed Buck Showalter, others for manager

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

With the Mets not having yet publicly disclosed how they plan to proceed with manager Carlos Beltran in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal that has swallowed up two other managers, Houston has started their search to replace A.J. Hinch.

Tweets