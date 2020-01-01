Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
47344825_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets’ Carlos Beltran’s future in doubt | Ex-Yankees manager on the radar? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Mets have to decide if they will stick with rookie manager Carlos Beltran following his inclusion in Rob Manfred's report on the Houston Astros' illegal sign-stealing operation in 2017.

Tweets