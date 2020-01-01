New York Mets
Astros’ sign-stealing scandal: Calling B.S. on ESPN and Mets employee Jessica Mendoza trying to do both jobs at the same time - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Jessica Mendoza is a baseball analyst for ESPN. She's also special advisor to New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Something has to give.
As just discussed on air, indication remains Beltran update coming before long. Does not look good for him, but nothing certain, official or final. Mets haven’t commented.Beat Writer / Columnist
New York Mets’ rumors: Beltran on the hot seat, Mets’ employee calls out Fiers, Piazza and more! https://t.co/JD8veJKZwfBlogger / Podcaster
This is the 2020 version of Matt Harvey's "Today we're honoring and supporting Qualcomm."holy mother of cringe https://t.co/9YPxYppKYRBeat Writer / Columnist
I would say I’m shocked that the Mets didn’t have the foresight to prevent this from happening but... yeah.holy mother of cringe https://t.co/9YPxYppKYRBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: METS HONOR MIKE PIAZZA WITH SPRING TRAINING ADDRES... https://t.co/BRuDbpAzLMBlogger / Podcaster
Happy 40th Birthday to the machine, Albert Pujols. Pujols is one of only four players to record at least 3,000 hits & 600 homers for his career. @PujolsFive #Angels #CardinalsBlogger / Podcaster
