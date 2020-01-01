Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50076620_thumbnail

Astros’ sign-stealing scandal: Calling B.S. on ESPN and Mets employee Jessica Mendoza trying to do both jobs at the same time - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Jessica Mendoza is a baseball analyst for ESPN. She's also special advisor to New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Something has to give.

Tweets