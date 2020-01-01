Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB Pipeline Rates Francisco Alvarez as Baseball’s 5th Best Catching Prospect

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

MLB Pipeline has rated Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez as the fifth best catching prospect in baseball.Alvarez, 18, received the largest signing bonus the Mets have given to any international

