Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
50078153_thumbnail

Jessica Mendoza, Mets advisor, rips Mike Fiers for exposing Astros cheating

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 34s

Carlos Beltran seems to have at least one Mets advisor in his corner. Because Jessica Mendoza doesn’t mind cheating. Just snitching. Mendoza, the Mets special assistant and ESPN announcer,

Tweets