Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50078438_thumbnail

Mets rename Port St. Lucie address to 31 Piazza Drive

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

We started off with Howie Rose doing emcee work. Then a local commissioner spoke.  He wasn’t up to the task.  Won’t dwell on him. Then this mayor showed up, he was fun. And he went full “I am a character on the Office” and made a joke about playing...

Tweets