Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50081342_thumbnail

Beltrán, Mets mutually part ways

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

In a stunning turn of events, Carlos Beltrán and the Mets have mutually parted ways less than three months after Beltrán took the club's managerial job, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Beltrán did not manage a single game with the Mets,...

Tweets