Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Press release: Mets and Carlos Beltrán mutually part ways | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 16, 2020 – Below is a statement from Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Mets Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen: “We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This...

Tweets