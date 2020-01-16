Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Jessica Mendoza, Mets adviser, calls out sign-stealing whistleblower Mike Fiers - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 16, 2020 at 1:47 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 6m

Mendoza, who also works as an ESPN analyst, said Fiers' decision was 'hard to swallow'

Tweets