New York Mets

The New York Times
Carlos Beltran Resigns in Wake of Astros Cheating Scandal

by: David Waldstein NY Times 2m

M.L.B. named Beltran as one of the central figures in a sign-stealing scheme that started in 2017, when Beltran was a player with the Houston Astros.

