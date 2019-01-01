New York Mets
In the latest fallout of the Astros cheating scandal, Carlos Beltran is out as Mets manager
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 55s
Somehow, someway, the cheating scandal involving the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros landed on the Mets’ front door. It huffed, and it puffed and blew everything away, including the credibility of new manager Carlos Beltran. The team tried...
"I've always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed." Carlos Beltran releases statement after parting ways with #Mets. Here's all the latest: https://t.co/lpW4UThS0KTV / Radio Network
Of course if the Mets didn’t part ways with Beltran they’d be getting ripped anyway. Was no winning here.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @lamelaza_7: ☹️☹️Blogger / Podcaster
Ok that’s solid.This is a curveball Beltran could never have seen comingTV / Radio Personality
The biggest danger the #Mets faced in standing behind Beltran is more details coming out in a few weeks. Now, you have a chance to move on to the season.TV / Radio Personality
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Asked by a reporter in Port St. Lucie today about Carlos Beltran's job status, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon replied: "Does that have to do with Mike Piazza? ... We're talking about Mike Piazza Drive today."Beat Writer / Columnist
