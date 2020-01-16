New York Mets
Carlos Beltrán steps down as NY Mets' manager amid Houston Astros cheating scandal
by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 8m
The announcement was made after Carlos Beltrán was only player named in MLB's report regarding the Astros' sign-stealing scheme.
"I've always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way, and in this situation, I failed." Carlos Beltran releases statement after parting ways with #Mets. Here's all the latest: https://t.co/lpW4UThS0KTV / Radio Network
Of course if the Mets didn’t part ways with Beltran they’d be getting ripped anyway. Was no winning here.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @lamelaza_7: ☹️☹️Blogger / Podcaster
Ok that’s solid.This is a curveball Beltran could never have seen comingTV / Radio Personality
The biggest danger the #Mets faced in standing behind Beltran is more details coming out in a few weeks. Now, you have a chance to move on to the season.TV / Radio Personality
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Asked by a reporter in Port St. Lucie today about Carlos Beltran's job status, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon replied: "Does that have to do with Mike Piazza? ... We're talking about Mike Piazza Drive today."Beat Writer / Columnist
