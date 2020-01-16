Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50084682_thumbnail

Mike Piazza chimes in on cheating

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Mike Piazza believes  one should never cheat in baseball ( I disagree and am PRO CHEATING), and was quite jocular with the beat reporters. “There’s obviously no place for that” Mike Piazza sounds off on electronic sign-stealing in baseball and says...

Tweets