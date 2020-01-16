New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike Piazza has a long drive named after him outside Mets' spring training home in Port St. Lucie | Newsday
by: Paul Ivice Special to Newsday Updated January 16, 2020 3:40 PM — Newsday 30s
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Still undergoing around-the-clock renovations to be ready for spring training to begin in a few weeks, the Mets dedicated a new street and address for their spring training home
Tweets
-
RT @AlbaneseLaura: This baseball offseason has absolutely zero chill.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mike Francesa and Andy Martino are the only media members who have been on the money about this situation.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I do feel bad for Beltran today because I think he would be a very good manager but totally understand the mutual decision. Issue for the Mets is there are in win now mode and 3 teams are looking for a manager close to ST report dates. That's why I believe TC is best answer now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BMonzoRadio: Busy Friday edition of @MandMWFAN tomrw-- more #Mets and Beltran fallout and @rogerclemens joins the show.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @dhmorris: @TheJakeSchmidt So interesting that someone who volunteers to uphold the City Charter doesn't uphold its anti-discrimination policies when they apply to their own community. @NYCSpeakerCoJo and @galeabrewer this person should not be allowed to re-appointed for another CB term.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets