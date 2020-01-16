Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jessica Mendoza, Mets advisor, backtracks after ripping Mike Fiers

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 4m

Jessica Mendoza whiffed. So, she’s taking another swing at it. Just hours after the ESPN broadcaster and Mets special assistant denounced former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers for exposing his former

