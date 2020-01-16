Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Here's why Carlos Beltran didn't reveal his role in Astros' sign-stealing scandal when initial report came out - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel @CBengelCBS Jan 16, 2020 at 5:03 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 49s

Samson dove into the specifics of Beltran's situation

Tweets