New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why Mets should try to hire Buck Showalter as their next manager
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Maybe it took longer than it needed to, but the decision to cut ties with Carlos Beltran shouldn't have any lingering impact on the Mets as it applies to their 2020 season. As long as they make a good choice to replace him. Ideally that would be...
Tweets
-
RT @greg_prince: Carlos Beltran’s final public appearance in a Mets uniform came in the club’s animated holiday video. https://t.co/yzSvRG3fq8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Carlos Beltran’s final public appearance in a Mets uniform came in the club’s animated holiday video.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“Mutual” This could’ve EASILY been worked out. It’s obvious the #Mets just didn’t have interest in making it work. Beltran’s statement today paired with the team announcing they back him would’ve worked. This could have worked. Instead they need a new manager 3 wks before STMinors
-
RT @GarysheffieldJr: Carlos Beltran’s niece ain’t his niece you hooligans. That’s a player. 🤫🤫🤫Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RealCarlosGomez: Not well liked or respected in the league by many including former teammates.... https://t.co/o60P36NeDVBlogger / Podcaster
-
So much for mutual agreement. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets