Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Ringer
50089590_thumbnail

MLB Tried to Bring the Astros Scandal to a Close. Instead, It’s Only Getting Bigger.

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 2m

Carlos Beltrán, Alex Cora, and A.J. Hinch may be taking the fall for Houston’s illicit actions, but the blame game is only starting. And if Thursday was any indication, there will be more to come.

Tweets