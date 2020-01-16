Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

North Jersey
50083461_thumbnail

Mets adviser Jessica Mendoza: Mike Fiers going public with scandal 'tough to swallow'

by: Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY North Jersey 1m

ESPN's Jessica Mendoza, who is also a special adviser for the New York Mets, said Mike Fiers' public comments on the Astros were "tough to swallow."

Tweets