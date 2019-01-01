Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Braves re-sign Hechavarria to 1-year, $1M deal

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4m

The Atlanta Braves and free-agent infielder Adeiny Hechavarria have agreed to a one-year, $1-million contract, the team announced Thursday.The defensive-minded journeyman is entering his ninth MLB season. He's spent time with the Braves, Toronto...

