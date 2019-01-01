Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Piazza: MLB mess 'sad,' a product of digital age

by: Associated Press

Mets Hall of Famer Mike Piazza says the sign-stealing scandal that has plagued baseball this offseason is "a very sad episode for the game" and an "unintended consequence of the digital age."

