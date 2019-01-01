Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Voters weigh in on if Astros sign-stealing scandal will impact Carlos Beltran's Hall of Fame chances

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Carlos Beltran, a superb hitter and gifted outfielder, becomes eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. Time may dim the current furor over his prominent role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but it's hard to imagine his candidacy won't...

