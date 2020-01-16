New York Mets
Carlos Beltran Lost His Best Asset: Credibility
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 55s
With no official punishment from M.L.B. for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal, Beltran could have continued as the Mets’ manager. But his reputation had sustained too much damage.
RT @mikemayerMMO: The Mets will not pay Carlos Beltran his approximately $3 million salary owed through 2022 according to @KenDavidoff. They will instead give a $200,000 donation to the Carlos Beltran foundation.TV / Radio Personality
Brodie’s guy Hinch will be available for 2021.Beat Writer / Columnist
The lowdown on Carlos Beltran's financial settlement (it ain't much) with the #Mets: https://t.co/TXMHRNxOUqBeat Writer / Columnist
