Carlos Beltran Lost His Best Asset: Credibility

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 55s

With no official punishment from M.L.B. for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal, Beltran could have continued as the Mets’ manager. But his reputation had sustained too much damage.

