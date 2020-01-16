New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Inside Mets’ decision to rip the Carlos Beltran bandage
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4s
The Mets hired Carlos Beltran to be their manager less than three months ago. By Wednesday night, they were convinced they no longer had that Carlos Beltran. They knew a rookie manager — especially
Tweets
-
In this case, $200k > $3M https://t.co/ezFqyEglMVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Friday's @NewsdaySports cover: NONE & DONE Tarnished by #astros scandal, Beltran out at #mets helm before ever managing a game @timbhealey @DPLennon Also Costly late penalty dooms #isles vs #Rangers @AGrossNewsday @ColinSNewsday @sportswatch #NHL #MLB https://t.co/sYezL2zurJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: The Mets will not pay Carlos Beltran his approximately $3 million salary owed through 2022 according to @KenDavidoff. They will instead give a $200,000 donation to the Carlos Beltran foundation.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Congrats, @Gregg_Sarra!Congrats to Newsday’s Gregg Sarra for winning the 2019 Hunter Lowe Award for NewYork State in excellence in high school sports reporting !! https://t.co/UUxgOtopEvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYNJHarper: More Beltran talk at 11 on SNY SportsNite: Should the Mets have resisted pressure to cut ties with him? Who should they hire as next mgr? With @Jonas_SNY @emacSNY @MarcMalusis and @AnthonyMcCarron.TV / Radio Personality
-
Win-winThe Mets will not pay Carlos Beltran his approximately $3 million salary owed through 2022 according to @KenDavidoff. They will instead give a $200,000 donation to the Carlos Beltran foundation.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets