New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas emerges as potential managerial candidate for the New York Mets (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 6m
Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate to replace Carlos Beltrán.
Tweets
-
Better to just rip it off now https://t.co/xvzuXbLYL4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who would you like to see be the next manager on the Mets, available on short notice?! Write in other.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Friday's @NewsdaySports cover: NONE & DONE Tarnished by #astros scandal, Beltran out at #mets helm before ever managing a game @timbhealey @DPLennon Also Costly late penalty dooms #isles vs #Rangers @AGrossNewsday @ColinSNewsday @sportswatch #NHL #MLB https://t.co/sYezL2zurJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NJHoopsHaven: Sources: the first Facts & Bracks is coming out Monday. If you're not following @bwachtel23 for bracketology, you're doing it wrong.TV / Radio Personality
-
He wants another body... but who? https://t.co/5xut3CuopLBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m not opposed to Meulens. My perspective was he was brought in to be the experienced guy to help Beltrán on his path. If you put Rojas in the Beltrán role you could get the same type of benefit from Meulens with Rojas as you intended to get with Beltrán.@PSLToFlushing Why not hire Meulens? 3 time champ, speaks a bunch of languages, learned from Bochy. Maybe it's his time.Minors
- More Mets Tweets