Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50100971_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Astros, Red Sox manager updates; Why Dusty Baker is a Mets fit; Ex-Yankees join Braves, White Sox - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35s

The latest baseball news includes manager candidates for teams which fired skippers this week: New York Mets (Carlos Beltran), Houston Astros (AJ Hinch) and Boston Red Sox (Alex Cora). Plus, two former Yankees are off the market.

Tweets