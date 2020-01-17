Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50101452_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: what happened, what now and what the Mets SHOULD do

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I have seen this first take elsewhere but I like it a lot and will share it:  Had the Mets just hired Joe Girardi, this whole Beltran thing would have spilled on the Yankees.  But instead, the universe restored the natural order...

Tweets