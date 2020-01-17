New York Mets
Adeiny Hechavarría rejoins Braves on one-year, $1 million deal
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 2m
The Braves and veteran infielder Adeiny Hechavarría are back together on a one-year, $1 million contract.
RT @arielhelwani: Conor McGregor weighs in at 170. The main event is officially on.
RT @metsblog: Mets manager search: Updates on candidates and a potential timeline https://t.co/DJhDifxnwY
The way some men react to a woman with a strong opinion on social media could be the worst thing about sports. These twitter trolls have been attacking @jessmendoza since she first got hired by ESPN. She also has a great job with the @Mets and agreed to be a guest on a few shows.Jessica Mendoza went through the ESPN car wash to talk about the sign stealing scandal on Friday, and she did not receive much acclaim on Twitter for her comments (including criticism of Mike Fiers for whistleblowing) https://t.co/PPO3tZBsx2
The Mets need a manager. I can tell you some things about that. https://t.co/1lcpogs16M
RT @DanCanobbio: So damn proud of my old man — being recognized amongst his peers winning the prestigious Barry Nagler lifetime award. Congrats to all the winners. Much deserved. https://t.co/QMLSuL05Zn
Ex-MLB pitcher Jack McDowell alleges that the White Sox used a camera to steal signs in the '80s under the direction of Tony La Russa. "I'm going to whistle-blow this thing now because I'm getting tired of this crap," he told a radio station. Story: https://t.co/e8IgU4lIzo https://t.co/nNH49Sgrfp
