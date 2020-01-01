Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Immediately Name Luis Rojas Interim Manager

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

For better or worse, the Mets felt compelled to fire Carlos Beltran before he even managed a game. Accepting the Mets at face value, they were blindsided by this, and they believed this was the bes…

Tweets