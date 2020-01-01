New York Mets
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens says he “never heard about” Astros sign-stealing operation during his time with Houston - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 6m
Former New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens said he "never heard about" the Houston Astros' sign-stealing operation during his time at the club as the Special Assistant to the General Manager.
