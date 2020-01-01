Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Eduardo Perez Slight Betting Favorite to Become Next Mets’ Manager

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 25s

Although there are three viable in-house candidates to replace Carlos Beltran as the manager of the New York Mets, it is baseball analyst Eduardo Perez who is the current favorite to land the job

