MLB cheating scandal: David Samson explains process of firing a manager as Astros, Mets, Red Sox make changes - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel @CBengelCBS Jan 17, 2020 at 5:10 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 5m
Samson provides the language in a manager's contract in the wake of the Mets firing Carlos Beltran
RT @TimothyRRyder: .@JustinCToscano of The Record joined the show to discuss Carlos Beltran’s brief tenure coming to an end, what comes next for the Mets, and how close this team is to contention in 2020. enjoy! @MetsMerized @SimplyAmazinPod https://t.co/5wu8J0CisqBeat Writer / Columnist
Marcus Stroman’s cutter whiff rate prior to joining the #Mets in 2019: 18.9% (21.5% usage) Marcus Stroman’s cutter whiff rate with the Mets: 33.8% (29.2% usage) @STR0 @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: In a world of spin rate, @matthew_allan2 has all the tools. 🛠Minors
Bullshit of Bauer to throw this accusation out there and now back off. Completely reckless and irresponsible.Update: Bauer now, through his P.R. people, tells us that he said or meant to say that "IF" Trout has this exemption, he has a league-approved medical exemption. Bauer clarifies that he doesn't know whether Trout has one or not.Blogger / Podcaster
Make sure you tune in this Sunday at 9 am for another big #SidSports on @77WABCradio. We’ll recap the McGregor fight, 2 huge NFL games deciding the combatants for Super Bowl 54 in Miami & the Beltran / @mets fallout. Plus @DannyBSports with your winners! #SidizensTV / Radio Personality
RT @GarysheffieldJr: I officially apologize to Clayton Kershaw for believing he couldn’t get it done in October. Dodgers were up 4-zip and Gurriel is sitting on a pitch using a wire to change the trajectory of his career. Really bad.Retired Player
