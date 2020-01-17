Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
50121544_thumbnail

In wake of Carlos Beltran's departure, Mets recast their net to find a new manager | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 17, 2020 8:35 PM Newsday 1m

Hopefully, Brodie Van Wagenen kept the resumes of the managerial candidates he didn’t choose when he hired Carlos Beltran on Nov. 1. Friday was the first full day of the Mets general manager’s second

Tweets