Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Dusty Baker is reportedly a candidate to be the Mets' next manager - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry @daynperry Jan 17, 2020 at 10:33 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 2m

The Mets are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Carlos Beltran

Tweets