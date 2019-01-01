Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43495549_thumbnail

Dusty Baker, Luis Rojas, Eduardo Perez in consideration for Mets manager job

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2m

The New York Mets are seeking a new manager after firing Carlos Beltran on Thursday, and they may look to both new and old candidates for the job. According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, the Mets are considering veteran manager Dusty Baker for...

Tweets