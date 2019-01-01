New York Mets
Dusty Baker, Luis Rojas, Eduardo Perez in consideration for Mets manager job
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2m
The New York Mets are seeking a new manager after firing Carlos Beltran on Thursday, and they may look to both new and old candidates for the job. According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, the Mets are considering veteran manager Dusty Baker for...
