Blue Jays Sign Joe Panik To Minor League Deal
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online
Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have signed Joe Panik to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.Panik, 29, signed with the New York Mets in
