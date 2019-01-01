New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Met Joe Panik reportedly agrees to contract with Blue Jays
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
After returning home to New York towards the end of last season, Joe Panik is now headed north of the border. The Hopewell Junction, N.Y., native and St. John's product has agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays, according to MLB.com's Jon Heyman.
Tweets
-
RT @PerezEd: Let not forget about the #earthquake victims in #PuertoRico. Please donate (even if it’s $5) my nephew Roy is working alongside the #LeonesDePonce to raise funds for the victims. https://t.co/QK4NdOzr3OBlogger / Podcaster
-
LI promoter Lou DiBella humbled to be among the 2020 inductees to International Boxing Hall of Fame | @casswriter44 https://t.co/Bt7EWxfSKpBlogger / Podcaster
-
The great Jedi of the Mets tried to warn Jeff on November 3rd that this was not going to go the way he thought.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: Without a doubt the furthest ball I've ever hit. Landed just shy of the LF fence. Had to be about 330 feet. 📸: @MetsFantasyCamp https://t.co/dmQtQWOzl2Super Fan
-
RT @lindseyadler: @EireannDolan I hadn't thought about the catcher side of this until @TylerKepner v. smartly talked to Vogt https://t.co/A07holHzONBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Featured Post: What Does Infield OAA Tell us About the Mets’ Defense? https://t.co/43IRbOcM6S #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets