New York Mets

Metsblog
Former Met Joe Panik reportedly agrees to contract with Blue Jays

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

After returning home to New York towards the end of last season, Joe Panik is now headed north of the border. The Hopewell Junction, N.Y., native and St. John's product has agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays, according to MLB.com's Jon Heyman.

