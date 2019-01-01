New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on trade target Starling Marte: Mets and Pirates 'recently reopened' talks
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets have interest in trading for Pirates CF Starling Marte. Here's the latest...
Tweets
-
"Walking bucket." https://t.co/ND8FBLGKbCBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have reportedly reopened trade talks with the Pirates over Starling Marte https://t.co/QjMsNUpZdzTV / Radio Network
-
And we have a half-court proposal. They play the marriage march before she even says yes.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @crashcolucci: @TonyDeCarlo84 @MikeSilvaMedia Who has ever watched TC manage and said that’s a great manager? Tactical? Motivating? He’s just buddies with suck up beat writersBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets, Pirates Reopen Starling Marte Trade Talks https://t.co/JBmI5EBFsr #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks for the follow?@PSLToFlushing Please go awayMinors
- More Mets Tweets