Report: Mets, Pirates reopen trade talks for Marte
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 4m
The New York Mets have reopened trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates regarding outfielder Starling Marte, sources told Robert Murray.While the two teams are discussing the two-time Gold Glover, a deal isn't currently believed to be close to...
Report: Mets, Pirates reopen trade talks for Marte https://t.co/E2HmQ0RqgzNewspaper / Magazine
