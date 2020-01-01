New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Pirates “Recently Reopened Starling Marte Trade Talks”
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 6s
The Mets and Pirates have reengaged about the possibility of a Starling Marte trade, per sources for Robert Murray (via …
Tweets
-
That was quick https://t.co/V79p5FkJCcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Conor...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Sunday Back Page Mahomes gives Chiefs super advantage @APSE_sportmediaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets, Pirates "Recently Reopened Starling Marte Trade Talks" https://t.co/4fUcCFGyoPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mayfield gets snubbed https://t.co/ps5QwLxCmcBlogger / Podcaster
-
“You know, we were picked to finish 12th in the Big Ten.” https://t.co/NYCIDv00dMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets