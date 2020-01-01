New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez denies cheating as MLB investigates - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 39s
Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez spoke to reporters Saturday.
Tweets
-
RT @MLBNetwork: There's a new champ atop The Shredder's RF list! @RedSox star @mookiebetts is the new #1 heading into 2020 🏆 #Top10RightNow https://t.co/dWs5aRr0B3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBNetwork: The Shredder, BK, @Plakata and the fans agree... @FreddieFreeman5 is the top 1B in baseball! #Top10RightNow | @Braves | #ChopOn https://t.co/5movvPsfjXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Could a Starling Marte trade still be in play for the #Mets? https://t.co/4fUcCFGyoPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: MLB, MLBPA Shut Down Mike Trout HGH Allegations https://t.co/abzWaEe8SL #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: SUPER POWERS https://t.co/FGNzzkQHmd https://t.co/gFsxYksgqzBlogger / Podcaster
-
They think this one will be different https://t.co/ENE0fsnWbSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets