Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50154408_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: MSM has it wrong as ususal

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  You’d think there would be some Mets news but there is not.  The Mets maybe perhaps spoke with Dusty Baker, I don’t know. Most of the Mets articles are two days old, and what caught my eye are the ones from the national media.  It’

Tweets